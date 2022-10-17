Traffic changes, road closures for Missy Elliott Boulevard celebration

There will be several traffic changes in the city Monday afternoon.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — As Portsmouth gears up to celebrate the soon-to-be-named Missy Elliott Boulevard, there will be several traffic changes in the city Monday afternoon.

From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., eastbound traffic along Airline Boulevard at Portsmouth Boulevard will go from three lanes to one lane, the Portsmouth Police Department said.

McClean Street, which will become Missy Elliott Boulevard, will be shut down from Airline Boulevard to the entrance of Victory Crossing. Those who want to visit Victory Crossing can use Victory Boulevard to enter.

From 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Elmhurst Lane from Sequoia Road to Brunswick Road, and Cherokee Road from Baskerville Road to Logan Drive, will be closed.