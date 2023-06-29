Federal data shows traffic deaths down 1st quarter of 2023

But as Fourth of July travel begins, experts advise drivers to be extra alert on the roads.

VIRGINIA, USA — As travelers prepare for the Fourth of July weekend, a new report shows traffic deaths are down across the nation, including in Virginia and North Carolina.

Roughly 9,300 people died in collisions in the first three months of 2023, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

That’s about 300 fewer deaths from the same time last year (9,645) – representing the fourth straight quarter of decline after spiking in the pandemic.

All of this while more people hit the roads.

"Just preparing and planning is really how you can set yourself up for success," said Ryan Adcock, AAA Virginia Tidewater spokesman.

This weekend, AAA predicts a record number of travelers for Fourth of July weekend, including 1.35 million Virginians to travel more than 50 miles. Most travelers in the Commonwealth will move by vehicle, according to Adcock.

By state, Virginia and North Carolina both saw declines in estimated fatal collisions, with 8% and 7% decreases, respectively.

According to data from the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles, 405 people have died in traffic crashes, so far this year.

Seventy-eight of those deaths took place in Hampton Roads, only trailing the Richmond area for more traffic fatalities in the Commonwealth.

"The most prevalent (factors) are alcohol-related, speed-related and people not wearing their seatbelts," said Adcock.

Through the end of March, Hampton Roads led all regions with 47 deadly crashes. Of those, high speed (24), lack of seatbelt (20) and alcohol (13) played the largest factors. Those numbers are consistent with the leading factors of traffic deaths since 2018, according to the Virginia DMV.

Though on a decline, Transportation Department data shows the first quarter of 2023 still had the second-highest number of traffic deaths for the same time period over the last 10 years.

Last year marked the deadliest start to a year on U.S. roadways in two decades.

With more people coming to the Hampton Roads region for the holiday, Adcock encourages drivers to be extra alert behind the wheel.