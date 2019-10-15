VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A portion of London Bridge Road in Virginia Beach is shut down after an accident involving a dump truck took out a traffic light.

The crash happened around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday between International and Central Drive. Police say the truck hit and knocked over part of a traffic light pole.

The traffic lights will need to be replaced, and authorities expect the road to be closed until at least 5 p.m.

The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.