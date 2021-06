All lanes are closed on I-64 at High Rise Bridge in Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — If you are planning on taking Interstate 64 this morning near Chesapeake, you may be rerouted.

All eastbound and westbound lanes are closed on I-64 near the High Rise Bridge due to a vehicle fire.

Cars are being rerouted to exit 291B to avoid the fire. 511 Hampton Roads initially tweeted the incident around 9:24 a.m.

Since then, they have posted a couple updates regarding the road closure and rerouting. The delays are ongoing as officials work to clear the roadway.

Update: Vehicle Fire: EB on I-64 High Rise Bridge E in Chesapeake. All EB & all WB travel lanes closed. Potential Delays. 9:32AM — 511 Hampton Roads (@511hamptonroads) June 23, 2021