Trailer separates from truck on Highway 58 in Suffolk, no one hurt

The separation happened in the westbound lanes where the road passes over Nansemond Parkway.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A trailer separated from a truck driving on Highway 58 in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon, the city's fire department said, causing trash to spill on the side of the road.

The separation happened around 2:38 p.m. in the westbound lanes where the road passes over Nansemond Parkway. The truck wasn't damaged and no one was hurt.