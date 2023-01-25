Trailer separates from truck on Highway 58 in Suffolk, no one hurt

SUFFOLK, Va. — A trailer separated from a truck driving on Highway 58 in Suffolk Wednesday afternoon, the city's fire department said, causing trash to spill on the side of the road.
The separation happened around 2:38 p.m. in the westbound lanes where the road passes over Nansemond Parkway. The truck wasn't damaged and no one was hurt.
Suffolk Fire Chief Michael Barakey said the cause of the separation isn't known. He added that the Suffolk Police Department is working with the truck's owner to clean up the area.