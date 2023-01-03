Train stopped in Norfolk, blocking traffic on Church Street

The train is across Church Street, blocking drivers from 21st Street to the Granby area.

NORFOLK, Va. — A train is stopped on the tracks in Norfolk, leading to some traffic in the Williamston-Woodland Historic District.

A supervisor with the city's dispatch services said it's a Norfolk Southern train. The company called at 7:20 p.m. to let them know about the problem.

The train is across Church Street, blocking drivers from 21st Street to the Granby area, she said.

Norfolk Southern is working to get it moving again.