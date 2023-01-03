x
Train stopped in Norfolk, blocking traffic on Church Street

The train is across Church Street, blocking drivers from 21st Street to the Granby area.
Credit: AP
A Norfolk Southern freight train, left, waits on a siding, as another train makes it way through Homestead, Pa, Wednesday, April 27, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

NORFOLK, Va. — A train is stopped on the tracks in Norfolk, leading to some traffic in the Williamston-Woodland Historic District.

A supervisor with the city's dispatch services said it's a Norfolk Southern train. The company called at 7:20 p.m. to let them know about the problem.

The train is across Church Street, blocking drivers from 21st Street to the Granby area, she said.

Norfolk Southern is working to get it moving again.

There's no estimated time, yet, for when the train could be on its way. In the meantime, it's best to try to find a detour around this section of Norfolk.

