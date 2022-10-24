Traffic Alert | Trains derails in South Norfolk section of Chesapeake

The derailment happened in the area of Priority Lane and Truxton Street.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — The Chesapeake Fire Department is working to clear a train that derailed in the South Norfolk section of the city Monday afternoon.

The derailment happened in the area of Priority Lane and Truxton Street. The Chesapeake Fire Department responded shortly after 4 p.m. after someone called about it.

The fire department said six hopper cars loaded with grain jumped the track, resulting in several utility poles being damaged.

No one was hurt and no hazardous materials were released.

Traffic will be detoured as crews investigate what happened and work to remove the cars.