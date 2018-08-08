NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — Frontier Airlines is launching nonstop flights from Norfolk International Airport to Phoenix and Tampa starting this fall!

The carrier will add these routes on Nov. 17 and will operate two or three times a week depending on the route.

Starting prices for flights to Tampa will begin at $139, while flights to Phoenix will start at $129.

The airline announced in June that it will offer nonstop flights from Norfolk to Las Vegas, Denver and Orlando. Those flights are set to begin on August 12, according to a new update from the airport.

