NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — TSA is considering ending security screening at small and medium-sized airports across the country to focus security efforts at larger airports.

Although the report didn’t list which airports might no longer have security screenings, 150 airports could be affected by the possible change.

So, how much could this affect Hampton Roads?

In total, Virginia has about nine commercial airports.

Norfolk International Airport’s spokesperson said he doesn’t predict it affecting their airport.

Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport’s spokesperson said the head of TSA visited their airport early this week and didn’t mention it.

However, 13News Now needed to talk to TSA about the proposed changes.

Reports show TSA could save $115 million by making the change.

If the plans take off, people flying from small airports would only have their bags screened at larger airports where more security might be added.

Regent University’s Criminal Justice Professor Stephen Webb said, "I don’t think you can drive one conclusion just because they are considering it."

However, Webb said he believes if the security change happens, airports could become bigger targets for terrorists.

"Looking at just how ingenious some of these folks (terrorists) can be that want to do us harm ought to give you pause for concern," said Webb.

Former FBI Agent supervisor, Steven Foster agrees with Webb, citing that potential terrorists could see fewer screenings as an opening.

He said, "They’re probably looking at these new safety rules and saying, 'Oh, this is an opportunity for us to take advantage of.'"

Foster also said he thinks airports in Virginia, even ones as big as the Richmond International Airport, could be affected if the change happens.

"Americans are used to the screening at the airports," Foster said. "We should leave it in place."

Foster said people in Hampton Roads shouldn’t panic about possible security changes, but not having security screenings means our military in will need a plan in case a commercial plane is hijacked.

"To my knowledge, they don’t have a plan to shoot down a civilian 50 or 60-passenger jet," said Foster.

TSA’s spokesman said this proposed plan was part of an annual budget meeting.

In a statement, TSA officials said:

"Any potential operational changes to better allocate limited taxpayer resources are simply part of pre-decisional discussions and deliberations and would not take place without a risk assessment to ensure the security of the aviation system."

