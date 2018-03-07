(WVEC) -- A combination of hot temperatures and low air can become lethal when rubber tires hit the road, according to AAA.

Eric Tylman owner of Superior Cars describes what to do when a tire blows out.

“So you have to slow down, don’t slam on the brakes. Just steer the car, aim it to a stop. Pull over safe, and examine the problem,” said Tylman.

A tire blowing out could happen to anyone. On Tuesday, Melissa Wright’s car needed some air.

"Could you imagine like driving down the road and your tire pops? It can literally become almost life or death, and it can be kind of dramatic when you think about it like that, but I mean your car is your safety net,” said Wright.

Wright came in to get a nail removed from her tire before she drove to see family in D.C. for July 4th. She ended up needing air in all her tires.

“When your armor has holes in it you don’t feel so secure, and that’s how I felt. My car is like I depend on it, I need it, it gets me from point A to point B,” said Wright.

Now that it’s fixed, Wright said everyone should get their car checked.

"Just in the interest in keeping yourself safe and others around you, you should probably get it checked out,” said Wright.

As for Tylman, he said that with rising heat this summer, everyone should get their tire pressure checked before it’s too late.

"If it's under-inflated and you're driving at a high speed, of course, it's going to overheat, it's going to cause friction, and build up and cause it to pop,” said Tylman.

