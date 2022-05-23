Memorial Day Weekend Travel: VDOT is making lane changes

RICHMOND, Va. — If you're planning on hitting the roads this upcoming holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation is making room for the expected increase in travel flow.
From noon on May 27 through noon on May 31, some lanes that have been closed on interstates and other busy roads due to construction across Virginia will be open.
Some lanes may stay closed, however. Click here to view a map of road availability.
VDOT also has a trends map that you can access that show you how things are going on the roadway you're headed for. Click here to access it.
Here's the following schedule changes for Hampton Roads:
- I-64/I-264/I-564 HOV Diamond Lanes and 64 Express Lanes – HOV restrictions and express lanes tolls will be lifted on Memorial Day, May 30.
- I-64 Express Lanes in Norfolk may be used at no cost to motorists outside of normal operating hours.
- I-64 Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) – Local traffic to Virginia Beach is encouraged to use the I-664 Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel (MMMBT) as an alternative to the HRBT.
- Outer Banks – Local traffic to the North Carolina Outer Banks should use I-664 and the MMMBT to save time. From I-664 south, take I-64 west to exit 292, Chesapeake Expressway/I-464/Route 17.
Make sure you plan ahead and drive safely!