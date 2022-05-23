Memorial Day Weekend Travel: VDOT is making lane changes

From noon on May 27 through noon on May 31, extra lanes will be opened for traffic flow.

RICHMOND, Va. — If you're planning on hitting the roads this upcoming holiday weekend, the Virginia Department of Transportation is making room for the expected increase in travel flow.

From noon on May 27 through noon on May 31, some lanes that have been closed on interstates and other busy roads due to construction across Virginia will be open.

Some lanes may stay closed, however. Click here to view a map of road availability.

VDOT also has a trends map that you can access that show you how things are going on the roadway you're headed for. Click here to access it.

Here's the following schedule changes for Hampton Roads: