Tree falls on cars in Suffolk, causing 3 vehicle accident

Five people had to be taken to hospitals after a large tree fell across two cars on Route 58 Eastbound in Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Five people, including one police officer, had to be taken to hospitals Wednesday night after a tree fell across some cars on Route 58 Eastbound.

A release from the city said the large tree fell over from the median around 10:45 p.m., near the weigh scales, landing across two vehicles.

A third car ran into the first two, and in the commotion, one of the vehicles involved in the crash flipped over.

A police officer who went to the crash scene got hurt while helping someone. The city didn't say how he or she was hurt.

The city did say that everyone was expected to be okay. There weren't any life-threatening injuries.