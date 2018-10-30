NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WVEC) — A Virginia State Police vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 664 in Newport News Tuesday morning.

State Police said the accident happened around 7:08 a.m. on southbound I-664, south of Exit 5 and involved the trooper and one other vehicle.

The trooper suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Sgt. Michelle Anaya with Virginia State Police. No one else was reportedly hurt.

State Police are on scene, investigating the cause of the crash.

