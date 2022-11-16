Driver, passenger, employee hospitalized after truck crashes into Suffolk Walmart

The truck went through the "Home and Pharmacy" entrance of the store around 10:30 a.m.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A truck crashed through the entranceway of a Walmart Supercenter in Suffolk Wednesday morning, hurting three people and causing significant damage.

The crash happened at the store at 1200 N. Main Street, and according to a press release from the city, the truck went through the Home and Pharmacy entrance.

Suffolk Police and Fire responded and cleared people out of the building.

The city said the driver and passenger in the truck, as well as a store employee were taken to the hospital. They were all expected to live.

The store was closed until further notice, and the crash is still being investigated.