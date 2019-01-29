RICHMOND, Va. — Lawmakers in a General Assembly subcommittee are expected to vote on a bill about tunnel tolls on Tuesday.

Under the bill, the state would come up with a plan to reduce or get rid of the tolls at the Downtown and Midtown tunnels.

Elizabeth River Crossings is under contract to operate and maintain the tunnels for 58 years. But HJ629, introduced by Delegate Steve Heretick, says tolls are too high and are harming the local economy.

Last week, local leaders agreed to form a committee to study how the state could possibly change or back out of the agreement with ERC.

The tolls have increased every year since first going into effect in 2015, most recently this past January 1.

The subcommittee vote is set for 4 p.m.