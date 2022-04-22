Two drivers taken to hospital after crash between truck, car in Suffolk

The drivers has serious injuries after the wreck on Route 58, near Bob Foeller Drive.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two drivers had to be taken to the hospital after a pickup truck and a car crashed in Suffolk on Friday.

The city's spokesman said both drivers had serious injuries, but they're expected to live.

The crash happened on Route 58 near Bob Foeller Drive, just after 10:30 a.m.

The eastbound lanes of that road were closed for awhile, but by noon, two had reopened for traffic.

Police officers still were investigating what happened.