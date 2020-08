The two people were taken to a hospital, but police said their injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

NORFOLK, Va. — Tuesday morning, just before 11 a.m., two people were hurt in an accident on I-64 Westbound in Norfolk.

State Police said the accident happened near the Norview exit.

The two people were taken to a hospital, but police said their injuries weren't considered life-threatening.

There's no word yet on the presumed cause of the accident.

By 12:15 p.m., the accident had been cleared and all affected lanes had been reopened.