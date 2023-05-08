Two women killed in crash in Sussex County

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed Saturday afternoon in Sussex County when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle.
This happened on Route 35 (also known as Jeruselum Plank Road) at Route 40 (also known as Sussex Drive) shortly after 5 p.m.
According to a Virginia State Police spokesperson, the driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue was sitting at a stop sign on Route 35 when she pulled out onto Route 40 into the path of a 2017 Ford Raptor that was pulling a trailer.
The Ford struck the Nissan on the driver's side, and the impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway.
The driver of the Nissan, identified as 59-year-old Anela Fox Kenan, as well as her passenger, identified as 73-year-old Phyllis Brown Graham, both of Greensboro, North Carolina, died upon impact.
The driver of the Ford, Thomas Cox, suffered minor injuries.
The was no word on any charges, but the spokesperson noted that Ms. Kenan, the driver of the Nissan, had failed to yield the right of way.