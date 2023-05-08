Two women killed in crash in Sussex County

This happened on Route 35 (also known as Jeruselum Plank Road) at Route 40 (also known as Sussex Drive) shortly after 5 p.m.

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. — Two people were killed Saturday afternoon in Sussex County when they were involved in a crash with another vehicle.

This happened on Route 35 (also known as Jeruselum Plank Road) at Route 40 (also known as Sussex Drive) shortly after 5 p.m.

According to a Virginia State Police spokesperson, the driver of a 2016 Nissan Rogue was sitting at a stop sign on Route 35 when she pulled out onto Route 40 into the path of a 2017 Ford Raptor that was pulling a trailer.

The Ford struck the Nissan on the driver's side, and the impact caused both vehicles to run off the roadway.

The driver of the Nissan, identified as 59-year-old Anela Fox Kenan, as well as her passenger, identified as 73-year-old Phyllis Brown Graham, both of Greensboro, North Carolina, died upon impact.

The driver of the Ford, Thomas Cox, suffered minor injuries.