Two men have life-threatening injuries after Suffolk crash

Rescue teams drove one man to a hospital, and the second driver had to be airlifted to a hospital.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two drivers had to be pulled out of their vehicles after a crash that shut down a Suffolk road.

The crash happened Thursday afternoon around 1:15 p.m., in the 1500 block of Whaleyville Blvd. That's near the Suffolk Executive Airport.

A spokesperson for the city of Suffolk didn't say what led up to the crash but said Whaleyville Boulevard had to be closed in both directions while teams worked to save the drivers.

Rescue teams drove one man to a hospital, and the second driver had to be airlifted to a hospital.

Both had life-threatening injuries.