Two pedestrians hit by car while crossing Suffolk street

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people who were crossing a Suffolk road in a pedestrian walk zone were hit by a car Wednesday morning.
A spokesperson for the city said the two people were walking across the intersection of Shoulders Hill Road and Pughsville Road at the time. Police were called to the crash around 7:15 a.m.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams treated one person at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital, but both are expected to be okay.
That intersection was closed for a short time after the accident.
A spokesperson for the city said the driver who supposedly hit the two people stayed at the crash scene.
Police are still investigating what happened.