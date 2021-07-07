Two pedestrians hit by car while crossing Suffolk street

Fire & Rescue teams showed up to treat the pedestrians; both people who were hit are expected to be okay. The driver who hit them stayed at the scene.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Two people who were crossing a Suffolk road in a pedestrian walk zone were hit by a car Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for the city said the two people were walking across the intersection of Shoulders Hill Road and Pughsville Road at the time. Police were called to the crash around 7:15 a.m.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue teams treated one person at the scene, and the other was taken to a hospital, but both are expected to be okay.

That intersection was closed for a short time after the accident.

A spokesperson for the city said the driver who supposedly hit the two people stayed at the crash scene.