Two people from Newport News killed in crash on I-295 in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two people from Newport News were killed in a crash on I-295 in Hanover County on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash happened at the 42 mile marker around 2 a.m.

State Police said a 2005b Ford Excursion pulling a travel trailer hit a Peterbilt dump truck when it attempted to change lanes.

The Excursion ran off the road and hit a sign. The trailer did land on its side.

The driver in the dump truck was not injured.

The driver of the Excursion, 76-year-old Edward E. Austin, and passenger Lorraine P. Austin, 73, died from their injuries.

Both were from Newport News.

All persons involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.