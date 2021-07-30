Two people from Newport News killed in crash on I-295 in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Two people from Newport News were killed in a crash on I-295 in Hanover County on Thursday, according to Virginia State Police.
The crash happened at the 42 mile marker around 2 a.m.
State Police said a 2005b Ford Excursion pulling a travel trailer hit a Peterbilt dump truck when it attempted to change lanes.
The Excursion ran off the road and hit a sign. The trailer did land on its side.
The driver in the dump truck was not injured.
The driver of the Excursion, 76-year-old Edward E. Austin, and passenger Lorraine P. Austin, 73, died from their injuries.
Both were from Newport News.
All persons involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts.
State Police said the investigation is ongoing.