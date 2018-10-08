CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WVEC) — Southbound lanes of the Chesapeake Expressway (Route 168 Bypass) at Battlefield Boulevard are back open following an accident involving several vehicles, including two people hit by another vehicle.

The Chesapeake Fire Department said that shortly before 3:30 multiple vehicles got into an accident on the Expressway at the Battlefield Boulevard exit and pulled off onto the shoulder.

The drivers got out and were exchanging insurance information and awaiting police arrival when another vehicle traveling northbound hydroplaned, crossing the median and striking two of the people.

Both were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Southbound lanes were shut down for approximately 90 minutes, but have since reopened.

