VSP: Two seriously hurt after head-on crash in Hampton

Both drivers had to be removed from their cars and taken to Riverside Memorial Hospital with serious injuries.

HAMPTON, Va. — Virginia State Police are investigating a head-on collision between two cars that left two men seriously injured.

According to a news release, the crash happened shortly after 2:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 64 at mile marker 263 in Hampton.

The driver of a 2016 Chevrolet Colorado pickup truck entered into the westbound lanes traveling eastbound when he hit a 2006 Honda Accord head-on.

Both drivers had to be removed from their cars and taken to Riverside Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. Their conditions aren't known at this time.

Factors such as alcohol or speed have not yet been determined.

The driver of the truck, Kenneth Dominic Matthews, was cited for reckless driving.