Two teens airlifted to hospital after serious Northampton County crash

NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, Va. — Two 16-year-old boys had to be airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after getting in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, the Virginia State Police said.
The accident happened on Cherrydale Drive in Cape Charles, between Purdue Lane and Seaside Road, a few minutes after 10 a.m.
A spokesperson said a teenager from Exmore, Virginia was driving the 2008 Ford Explorer, and the 16-year-old from Cape Charles was a passenger.
According to the release, they were driving east at a high speed, and neither teen was wearing a seatbelt when the unnamed driver lost control of the vehicle.
When responders found them, they had to be airlifted to Sentara Norfolk Hospital for serious injuries.
Troopers are still working to determine the cause of the accident. "At this time it is unknown if alcohol played a contributing factor in the accident," police wrote.