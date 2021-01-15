Two teens airlifted to hospital after serious Northampton County crash

Two 16-year-old boys had to be airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries after getting in a single-vehicle crash Friday morning, the Virginia State Police said.

The accident happened on Cherrydale Drive in Cape Charles, between Purdue Lane and Seaside Road, a few minutes after 10 a.m.

A spokesperson said a teenager from Exmore, Virginia was driving the 2008 Ford Explorer, and the 16-year-old from Cape Charles was a passenger.

According to the release, they were driving east at a high speed, and neither teen was wearing a seatbelt when the unnamed driver lost control of the vehicle.

When responders found them, they had to be airlifted to Sentara Norfolk Hospital for serious injuries.