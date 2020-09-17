Two-vehicle accident in Norfolk shuts down parts of Tidewater Drive, Norview Ave

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Dispatch confirmed a two-vehicle accident in the 6500 block of Tidewater Drive had shut down parts of that road and Norview Avenue Thursday evening.
Officials said the first calls about the accident came in around 7 p.m.
Dispatch said there were injuries in the accident, but did not have many details about the scene yet.
There was no initial word on how long the roads were expected to be blocked off for first responders.
This is a developing scene. Updates will be published as they become available.