NASSAWADOX, Va. — Drivers heading south on U.S. 13 on the Eastern Shore Friday morning are having to take a detour at Nassawadox.

A few minutes before 5 a.m., a tractor trailer overturned on the highway ahead of Red Bank Road, but officials said nobody was hurt in the crash.

South of Red Bank Road, cars can travel normally.

By 6 a.m., the Virginia State Police did not have an estimated time that the road would be reopened.