US 58 business route closed in Isle of Wight County after vehicle crashes into power poles

The Virginia DOT has detours in place as crews work to clear the area. The road will be closed for several hours, the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said.

ISLE OF WIGHT COUNTY, Va. — The business route of U.S. Highway 58 in Isle of Wight County is closed Thursday morning after a vehicle crashed into power poles, a spokesperson for the county's sheriff's office said.

The crash happened by the county's line with the City of Franklin, near the intersection of North Lynn Road and Jamestown Lane. It was reported around 5:30 a.m.

Captain Tommy Potter with the Isle of Wight County Sheriff's Office said one person was taken to Southampton Medical Center in Franklin, but the extent of their injuries isn't known.

According to Potter, the road will be closed for several hours as crews work to clear the area. He added that the Virginia Department of Transportation has put detours in place.

As a result of the crash, there are power outages in the area.