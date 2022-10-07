I-264 in Virginia Beach gets new traffic pattern near Witchduck exit

The new pattern will take time to get used to. But VDOT spokeswoman Shelby Dell said drivers exiting on Witchduck should simply stick to the two right lanes.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — New solid white lines along I-264 East in Virginia Beach are already impressing area drivers.

“I saw everything going smoothly, which was kind of a shock,” said driver Gary Bonnewell.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) crews just created permanent exit lanes for drivers trying to get off at Witchduck Road, just past Top Golf.

Bonnewell said he’s used to running into heavier traffic several times a week heading that way for work.

“It has been congested a lot as they try to merge lanes and whatnot, it looks like they finally got it open today, so hoorah,” Bonnewell said.

The new pattern will take time to get used to. But VDOT spokeswoman Shelby Dell said drivers exiting on Witchduck should simply stick to the two right lanes.

“If you don’t want to get off Witchduck and you want to continue on 264 East, make sure you stay to the left,” Dell said.

Dell said there is plenty of signage along the road to remind people of the change.

“We have some portable signs out that will be temporary over the next few weeks and then we also have permanent overhead signage, very big on the roadway,” Dell said.

She said this latest VDOT project is geared towards easing the Hampton Roads commute.

"To add capacity to the more than 100,000 drivers who travel through this area," Dell said. "With that added capacity, we will also have improved safety in the area. There will be a lot less weaving in the Newtown Road area."

The sight of construction cones is coming to an end near the 264-64 interchange.

Dell said this latest project is one of the last for that area.

“We have removed a lot of barrels in the area, we still do have a little bit of work that needs to be completed,” Dell said. “But for the bulk of the work, we anticipate that to be completed within the next month or two.”