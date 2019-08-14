NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation planned to open a new flyover from Interstate 64 West to Interstate 264 East Wednesday night. Early in the afternoon, VDOT said the opening wouldn't happen.

The department said a "pre-opening inspection revealed items that need to be completed prior to the the ramp opening." VDOT went on to say that it thought the items could be addressed prior to the opening, but they couldn't. It needed additional time to take care of them.

"Ultimately, delivering a quality product is one of VDOT’s top priorities," said Chris Hall, VDOT Hampton Roads district engineer. "We would rather delay the opening of the new ramp to correct these issues while the road is not under traffic."

The flyover is intended to increase the amount of traffic the interchange can handle and improve safety there.

It was supposed to be a major milestone in the first phase of the I-64/264 Interchange Improvements project. The project is supposed to be completed by the fall.

VDOT said it would announce a new opening date for the flyover once crews finished repairs.