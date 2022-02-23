VDOT says progress with HRBT expansion project being made

The expansion work that’s underway is the largest infrastructure project in Virginia’s history.

NORFOLK, Va. — Unlike the typical commute, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said construction at the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel (HRBT) is moving along well.

It’s no secret that heavy traffic and stoppages are synonymous with the HRBT, especially during rush hour. The largest infrastructure project in the state’s history is supposed to help alleviate that issue.

Crews are widening the crossing from four to eight lanes. Some spots will have drivable shoulder lanes, used during peak travel times.

“I am so stoked that this is happening. Just a couple more years? I got this,” Denise Vaughn said. “It will be so good. I can get to my doctors in Newport News, now. I could take a 4 o’clock appointment if I want!”

VDOT said “a vital component is taking shape”: the tunnel’s concrete walls. Crews worked for months to create just the right concrete mixture.

Crews also finished demolishing the southern portion of the Mallory Street Bridge in Hampton and are preparing to build a new one. There are piles already in place to connect Hampton and Norfolk to the islands in the middle.

The completion date is still around three years away, so there is plenty of work to be done. Drivers are keeping an eye on the work, waiting for that relief it’s supposed to bring.

“During the day, in the morning, traffic is almost at a dead-still,” John Furman said. “Most times it’s just backed up all the time. It’s ridiculous.”

VDOT said officials also are focused on filling potholes that are popping up along the highway to make sure you have a smooth ride while crews are working. Drivers are asked to report potholes to VDOT online.