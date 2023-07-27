To drive on the future HRBT Express Lanes, you'll need a new EZ Pass

If you’ve been paying close attention, you know VDOT’s plan has been to create four lanes in each direction: two general-purpose lanes and two HOV express lanes.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Newport News City Council members got an update on the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel expansion project earlier this week.

A representative from the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) outlined the plan for the new four-lane bridge-tunnel once it’s operational.

Daniel Walker is no stranger to the traffic on the HRBT.

"For the means to get to one end to the other, it’s definitely understandable. But, for the traffic, it’s just not worth it. It’s not worth the travel," he said.

He said ever since the construction started, it’s gotten worse.

"No comparison. Not only is it worse, but it’s worse for much longer," he said.

As VDOT continues to make progress on the project, they presented Newport News City Council with updates.

District Engineer Christopher Hall assured council the 46-mile Hampton Roads Express Lanes network will be completed by 2026. Included in that Express Lane network is the HRBT.

If you’ve been paying close attention, you know VDOT’s plan has been to create four lanes in each direction: two general-purpose lanes and two HOV express lanes.

To ride in the two express lanes, you must purchase an EZ Pass Flex device for your car. It's different from the original EZ Pass in that it has a toggle to signal if you're riding alone or not.

If you have two or more people in your car, you can ride in the two HOV lanes for free. Otherwise, you will be charged to ride in two of the four lanes.

Though, Councilwoman Tina Vick asked if that defeats the purpose of the expansion.

"If you’re widening the HRBT because there’s been so much congestion, but now you’ve got to pay for two lanes, so still, we’re back to two regular lanes," she said.

Councilman Jon Ealy expressed concerns about getting the word out to the older and underserved populations about the different types of EZ passes.

"We’re going to do a very direct campaign for that again," Hall answered.

Walker said he hopes all of this construction is worth it.

"I hope whatever they’re doing is worth the wait that we’re doing," he said. "It's just another plan to generate revenue for the state. It's not for the people."

Though Hall assured everyone on council, through their studies, this will make a difference.

"Moving traffic from one set of lanes to the other, so as we see people that are going to go into those... that want to use that managed facility for reliability and are willing to use that, that's going to free up those two general purpose lanes, you're going to have less traffic in them."

Coming this fall, VDOT announced the eastbound part of the bridge on the Hampton side will open. Then, they will begin knocking down the old eastbound lanes.