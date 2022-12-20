VDOT: I-64 widening project approved, set to begin soon

A request for proposals is expected this upcoming spring, and construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2023.

RICHMOND, Va. — If you've ever driven to Richmond from Hampton Roads, chances are you're familiar with the I-64 stretch between Williamsburg and the capital.

The interstate lanes narrow from three lanes down to two, and that merge can cause some major traffic delays.

On Tuesday, the Virginia Secretary of Transportation announced that the first phase of the I-64 widening project would begin in this area.

“This notoriously congested stretch of interstate disrupts one of Virginia’s vital thoroughfares,” Secretary Miller said in a statement.

“Adding a third lane in each direction will unlock the corridor, unify Richmond and Hampton Roads, grow the economy, and provide opportunities for all.”

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) had submitted a request for this first phase of the project on Dec. 16.

According to a news release, this will stretch from mile marker 205 in Bottoms Bridge to mile marker 215.6, which is slightly more than a mile east of Courthouse Road (Exit 214) in New Kent County.

“I-64 is an important evacuation route for the Hampton Roads and northeast North Carolina areas in the event of an emergency. Widening the 64 Gap will improve traffic flow when we need it most," VDOT Commissioner Stephen Brich said.

A request for proposals is expected this upcoming spring, and construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2023.

“This substantial investment for improvements to I-64 will make Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine said in a joint statement.

“We see this grant as a sign of progress toward fulfilling the administration’s commitment to closing the I-64 gap by adding a third lane all the way from Hampton Roads to Richmond, but more work remains. We are glad to see the bipartisan infrastructure law continue to deliver funding that will help improve and ease the stress on Virginia’s highway system.”