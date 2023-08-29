VDOT to lift lane closures, pause work zones on major roads for Labor Day weekend

The changes will start at 12 p.m. Friday and will go until noon Tuesday, Sept. 5.

NORFOLK, Va. — The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is going to lift most lane closures and pause most work zones on interstates and other major roads statewide for Labor Day weekend.

The changes will start at 12 p.m. Friday and will go until noon Tuesday, Sept. 5.

In a news release Tuesday morning, the department shared tips and insights for traveling during Labor Day weekend.

According to VDOT's historical traffic data, heavier congestion is expected throughout the state on Friday and Saturday.

In the Northern Virginia and Fredericksburg area, people will likely experience heavy congestion on the interstates on Friday and Saturday from morning through evening. Interstate 64 in Hampton Roads is expected to be congested throughout the holiday weekend.

The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 between Richmond and Fredericksburg are expected to be heavily congested throughout Monday.

VDOT encourages people to download the free 511 mobile app for information about construction, traffic, incidents and congestion. The app also provides access to traffic cameras, weather, electric vehicle charging stations and more.

VDOT also shared the following tips to make sure people stay safe while driving: