VDOT to close part of Newtown Road some nights to widen I-264 bridge

The project will add girders to widen the bridge between Newtown Road and Witchduck Road (exits 15 and 16 on I-264).

NORFOLK, Va. — Drivers should plan around using Newtown Road on nighttime commutes through July 22.

Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) construction crews will be closing down part of the road near the I-264 interchange to widen the interstate's bridge.

A VDOT alert said the closures, which affect Newtown Road in both directions near the interchange, would be happening between 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. this week. That's between Greenwich Road and Center Drive.

There will be signs up to help drivers find detours through the construction-affected area.

Drivers on I-264 will be affected, too.

VDOT is planning to close a few lanes on the interstate between Newtown Road and Witchduck Road between 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. throughout the construction work.

The project will add girders to widen the bridge between those two roads (exits 15 and 16).