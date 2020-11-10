VDOT reopens all northbound lanes of Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel ahead of schedule

VDOT said, "Kudos to the paving & operations team who worked around the clock since Friday to get this much needed repair complete."

SUFFOLK, Va. — VDOT announced all northbound lanes at the monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel have reopened ahead of schedule on Sunday.

The lanes were originally scheduled to open Monday around 5 p.m. after they were closed Friday night for paving.

VDOT said via Twitter, "Kudos to the paving & operations team who worked around the clock since Friday to get this much needed repair complete."

The City of Suffolk warned drivers to expect heavier traffic during the weekend closure along the Route 17/Bridge Road corridor.

VDOT crews worked hard all weekend to pave the roads. It was long-time-coming road maintenance.