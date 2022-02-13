VDOT reminds people to stay safe on the roads amid winter weather, Super Bowl parties

Crews will be ready to clear ice on the roads. VDOT is also reminding people to not drink and drive after Super Bowl parties.

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The above video from January 21, 2022, includes reminders for people who have to drive in winter weather anytime.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is reminding people to stay safe on the roads amid the chance of winter weather and after Super Bowl 56 parties.

Parts of Hampton Roads could see a few spotty snow showers Sunday night, but widespread snow isn't expected. While the snow won't likely stick, temperatures are forecasted to dip into the 20s late Sunday night, which could cause black ice on the roads.

VDOT said its crews will be stationed across Hampton Roads Sunday night and Monday morning, responding to changing road conditions and treating slick spots using salt and sand.

With people coming together to watch the Cincinnati Bengals and Los Angeles Rams face off in the Super Bowl 56, VDOT wants to make sure people aren't driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

When your friend who has been drinking at the #SuperBowl party and attempts to grab the keys ⤵️



If you plan on drinking tonight, make sure to plan to have a #sober driver take you home safely. #DontDrinkAndDrive 🚗 + 🍻 = ❌ pic.twitter.com/Q1U7Xam6ZQ — VDOT (@VaDOT) February 13, 2022