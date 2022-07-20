Vehicle crash on Highway 58 in Chesapeake leaves woman dead

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 58 and Snowden Street, which is close to the Western Branch part of Chesapeake.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman was killed in a crash between a car and a tractor trailer on Highway 58 in Chesapeake Wednesday morning, according to police.

The crash happened at the intersection of Highway 58 and Snowden Street, which is close to the Western Branch part of Chesapeake. Chesapeake police officers responded shortly after 6:50 a.m.

Investigators believe a tractor-trailer was crossing the eastbound lanes of Highway 58 from Snowden Street when a sedan driving eastbound crashed into its side.

The woman who was driving the sedan was killed. She hasn't been identified.