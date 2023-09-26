4 vehicles collide on Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel, northbound side down to 1 lane

There were minor injuries reported, but everyone was treated and released at the scene. The northbound side is down to one lane, a spokesperson for the CBBT said.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Four vehicles collided in the northbound lanes of the Chesapeake Bay-Bridge Tunnel (CBBT) Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

According to a spokesperson for the CBBT, there was a disabled vehicle on the road and other vehicles stopped for it. But one driver didn't manage to stop in time, causing a crash that ultimately involved four vehicles.

There were minor injuries reported, but everyone was treated and released at the scene with no one transported to the hospital, the spokesperson said.

The northbound side is down to one lane and people should expect major delays.