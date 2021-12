The Norfolk Police Department said the incident happened on Kempsville Road and involved a motorcycle.

NORFOLK, Va. — A man was killed in a vehicle crash near Sentara Leigh Hospital in Norfolk on Tuesday afternoon.

The Norfolk Police Department said the incident happened in the 800 block of Kempsville Road and involved a motorcycle. The call came in around 3 p.m.

According to police, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.