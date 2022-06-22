Traffic Alert: Part of Virginia Beach Boulevard closed near area of NAS Oceana due to vehicle crash

The westbound lanes are closed between First Colonial Road and North Great Neck Road as the Virginia Beach Police Department investigates the crash.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Part of Virginia Beach Boulevard is closed near the area of Naval Air Station Oceana Wednesday after two vehicles collided with each other, according to Virginia Beach police.

The crash happened shortly after 11:20 a.m. in the 1800 block of Virginia Beach Boulevard, which is by the overpass of Interstate 264.

The westbound lanes are closed between First Colonial Road and North Great Neck Road as the Virginia Beach Police Department investigates the crash. It's unknown when the road will reopen.

In the meantime, the department is asking people to find an alternate route.

The police department didn't say how many people were involved or if anyone was hurt in the crash.

