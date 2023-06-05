Virginia Beach police investigate deadly crash on Independence Boulevard

The crash happened near Ewell Road and Five Forks Road and one vehicle was involved.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The Virginia Beach Police Department is investigating a deadly crash on Independence Boulevard Monday morning.

The crash happened near Ewell Road and Five Forks Road and one vehicle was involved. Police didn't say what caused the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

The northbound lanes of Independence Boulevard in that area are closed as police investigate. People are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.

The police department didn't provide any further information, but 13News Now is working to learn more about what happened.