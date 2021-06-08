Dominion Energy project to impact travel on Indian River Road

People should expect minor traffic delays this weekend on Indian River Road. Dominion Energy Crews are working on a power project that will service two cities.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — This weekend, a Dominion Energy project on Indian River Road could cause some minor backups for drivers.

Dominion Energy leaders said the project is to rebuild an almost 70-year-old high voltage transmission line. The line crosses Indian River Road and Reon Drive.

“Reliability. We work and we plan for reliability, ” said Dominion spokeswoman Paula Miller.

Miller said rebuilding the old transmission line is needed. Crews will pull the line across Indian River Road this weekend, to get it from one substation to another.

“The line is technically out of service right now, but it's going to be energized by the end of August so we have to get this work done before the end of the month,” Miller said.

The one line will power thousands of homes and businesses in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. Stanfon Barnes, who owns Poochie’s Hotdogs, said he's excited about the change!

"It needs to be done, we got to update the technology," he said. "Anything that is better for the community is better for me."

For the work to get done, crews will stop traffic for no more than 15 minutes at a time. It will happen this Saturday and Sunday between 6 a.m. to 11 a.m. and between 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

“In between each stoppage, there will be a period of 30 minutes to 90 minutes of free-flow traffic,” Miller explained.

She said power will say on during the work, but added there is a chance the project could get delayed.

“If there's inclement weather on Saturday, we will start the work on Sunday and will have to choose another day, a second day to complete the work, ” Miller said.

Miller hopes drivers are patient this weekend. She said the work crews are doing is to make your power stays on!

The second phase of this project could begin as early as next weekend with the approval of VDOT.