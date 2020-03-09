Virginia Beach plans for Labor Day weekend traffic detours around the Oceanfront

Drivers on I-264 eastbound may be diverted at Parks Avenue and redirected to I-264 westbound this weekend. Officials want to keep access open for emergency vehicles.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — It might be hard to believe, but we're already in September and on the heels of Labor Day Weekend.

Virginia Beach is expecting larger-than-normal crowds at the Oceanfront, and the city is planning some detours to help with traffic.

This means that if you're trying to head down there on Interstate 264, you may get redirected away from the Oceanfront. Other routes will stay open.

Officials want to keep access open for emergency vehicles and the detours could happen any time between 8 p.m. Friday, September 4 and 1 a.m. Sunday, September 6.

When traffic is diverted, the eastbound exit for South Birdneck Road and the westbound exit for First Colonial Road may be closed. Other routes into the Resort Area will remain open: General Booth Boulevard, Virginia Beach Boulevard, Laskin Road, and Shore Drive.

The city recommends visitors download the WAZE app for free from Google Play or Apple stores to provide real-time traffic updates.