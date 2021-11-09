Blackwater Road closed following deadly crash

Police said the road is shut down in the 5700 block as they investigate.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — CORRECTION: Virginia Beach Police initially tweeted saying the crash was on Princess Anne Road. However, they later shared a correction saying it was Blackwater Road.

Virginia Beach police said they are investigating a deadly crash on Blackwater Road Tuesday night.

The crash happened in the 5800 block of Blackwater Road and involved one vehicle.

Police said the crash was deadly but did not share how many people were involved.

Now, Blackwater Road is closed at the 5700 block as police work to clear the scene.