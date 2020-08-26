Virginia Beach woman killed in Northumberland County car accident

A 26-year-old Virginia Beach woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday night in Northumberland County. She wasn't wearing a seatbelt when she crashed.

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A 26-year-old Virginia Beach woman was killed in a single-vehicle accident Tuesday night in Northumberland County.

Virginia State Police said Heaven K. Mcquillen, the driver, was traveling on Carlson Road near Jessie Dupont Memorial Highway around 6:48 p.m.

Then, Mcquillen ran the 2002 Nissan Xterra off both sides of the road in a zig-zagging motion.

Police said the car first went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and drove into the median, ran off the right side of the road a second time, hit a mailbox, and ended up overturning in a ditch on the left side of the road.

Mcquillen was not wearing a seatbelt when responders found her.

She was taken to Rappahannock General Hospital, where she died from her injuries.