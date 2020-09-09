Prince William County votes to rename segment of Jefferson Davis Highway

The county plans to rename it Richmond Highway, following moves by neighboring Arlington and Alexandria counties.

MANASSAS, Va. — A Virginia county has voted to change the name of a 12-mile section of highway that currently honors former Confederate President Jefferson Davis.

WJLA-TV reports that the Prince William County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the change to the stretch of U.S. Route 1 on Wednesday.

The highway runs the entire eastern length of the county outside of Washington and through other portions of the state.

The vote allows the board to petition the Commonwealth Transportation Board in Richmond for a formal change.