Virginia State Police phasing out sedans for SUVs

The department has to reckon with Ford Motor Company's decision to end production of its popular Taurus Police Interceptor sedan.

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia State Police are phasing out their familiar silver-gray-and-blue police sedans. They will transition to Ford Interceptor SUVs.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reported Monday that the department has to reckon with Ford Motor Company's decision to end production of its popular Taurus Police Interceptor sedan.

State police said they had little choice but to switch to an all-SUV fleet. Other potential vehicles tested failed to meet the department’s needs.

The department has bought more than 204 SUVs that are essentially a high-performance model of the Ford Explorer and it hopes to buy 400 more.