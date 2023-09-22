Postpone traveling and avoid driving if possible, Virginia State Police says amid Tropical Storm Ophelia

VSP said it has all available troopers and supervisors working through Friday evening and the weekend as the storm moves through.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police (VSP) are urging people in Hampton Roads to postpone traveling and avoid driving, if possible, as a potential tropical storm moves closer to the coast.

Tropical Storm Ophelia is brewing off the southeast coast on Friday and will move north into the coastal regions of Virginia and North Carolina by late Friday into Saturday. The eastern and central parts of Virginia are forecasted to be impacted by heavy rain and strong winds.

In a Friday afternoon update, VSP said it has all available troopers and supervisors working through Friday evening and the weekend as the storm moves through Hampton Roads, the Eastern Shore and the Middle Peninsula. Officials with the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) said it is inspecting drainage facilities and clearing them where necessary, preparing trucks and equipment and coordinating debris and tree removal crews to be on standby.

VSP is encouraging people to avoid the roads if possible to prevent unnecessary traffic crashes on Virginia’s highways. For those who have to drive, VSP shared the following safety tips:

Slow down

Turn around, don't drown

Don't tailgate

Use headlights

Bucke up

Put down your phone

Check your vehicle to make sure it's in good working order

VDOT said there are no plans to close any of Hampton Roads’ major bridge or tunnel crossings, including the Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel and Monitor-Merrimac Memorial Bridge-Tunnel at this time. Wind conditions may require speed limits to be reduced to keep people on the road safe.

VDOT wants people to report any unsafe road conditions or hazards to the customer service center by calling 1-800-FOR-ROAD or online at my.vdot.virginia.gov.