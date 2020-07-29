Virginia State Police investigate fatal crash on I-64 in Norfolk

State troopers said the wreck happened in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 64 near Tidewater Drive. One person died in the crash.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police said it was investigating a crash that left one person dead Wednesday afternoon.

Sgt. Michelle Anaya said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Norfolk, near Tidewater Drive.

There was no information immediately available about the person who died or what my have led to the crash. Troopers said there were two vehicles involved.

The two right lanes of the interstate were closed while police investigated the wreck.

Crews were diverting traffic off Interstate 64 at Little Creek Road.