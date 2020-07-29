Virginia State Police investigating fatal Norfolk accident on I-64

A release from the department said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Norfolk, near Tidewater Drive.

NORFOLK, Va. — Virginia State Police were investigating a crash that left one person dead around 3:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

A release from the department said the crash happened just before 2:30 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of I-64 in Norfolk, near Tidewater Drive.

Police did not share the age or gender of the person who died, or share any details about what might have happened in the crash. They also didn't immediately have details on what kind of vehicles were involved in the accident, but said there were two.

The two right lanes of the interstate were closed while police investigated the scene.